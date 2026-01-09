Thousands expected for Swamiji birth centenary celebrations: Vedavyas Kamath

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the birth centenary Mangala Mahotsava of Jagadguru Paramapoojya Srimath Sudheendra Tirtha Swamiji, to be held on January 11, with thousands of devotees from across the country expected to participate.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Kamath said the celebrations would take place at the Sri Venkataramana Temple, Rathabeedi, in the divine presence of Kashi Mathadheesha Srimath Samyamindra Tirtha Swamiji. He said Srimath Sudheendra Tirtha Swamiji, the 20th pontiff of Kashi Math, guided the Goud Saraswat Brahmin community and society at large for over seven decades through his spiritual vision, social commitment and environmental consciousness.

Kamath said that under the guidance of Srimath Samyamindra Tirtha Swamiji, a series of programmes have been conducted over the last one-and-a-half years as part of the centenary celebrations. These included Ghar Ghar Bhajan, Vyasopasana and Gurugunagana programmes held in homes, institutions, maths and temples across India and abroad, with over 10,000 bhajans conducted so far.

Referring to the Divya Swarna Paduka Digvijaya Yatra, Kamath said the sacred Padukas travelled from Badrinath in the Himalayas to Rameswaram and Thiruvananthapuram, reaching Mangaluru after covering several parts of the country. He said devotees had witnessed positive transformations and spiritual upliftment wherever the Padukas were worshipped.

Highlighting Swamiji’s contribution to environmental protection, Kamath said fruit orchards established in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haridwar reflected his ecological vision. He added that nearly 65,000 saplings were distributed in the past year through temples and organisations in memory of Swamiji. Kamath said that on January 11, a grand Bhajana Sankirtana Padayatra would begin at 3.30 pm from the Kashi Math branch at Konchady and pass through key city areas before reaching Sri Venkataramana Temple. Cultural tableaux, bhajana mandalis, traditional music, and Vedic chants would form part of the procession. Arrangements have been made to provide refreshments to nearly 10,000 devotees en route.

He said the Mangala Mahotsava Sabha would be held at 8.30 pm, during which Srimath Samyamindra Tirtha Swamiji would deliver blessings and tributes, followed by the felicitation of achievers. Detailed parking and food arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.