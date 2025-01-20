Three Arrested in Rs. 4 Crore Daylight Robbery in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a swift operation, Mangaluru City Police have arrested three individuals suspected to be the masterminds behind a daring armed robbery at the Kotekar Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha in Talapady. The heist, which occurred on 17th January between 1:00 PM and 1:20 PM, involved masked assailants who looted cash and gold jewellery worth approximately ₹4 crores.

The case, registered under Crime No. 07/2025 at Ullala Police Station, was probed under sections of the IPC, Arms Act, and BNS Act. Aided by multiple investigation teams, the police traced and apprehended the accused in PadmaNeri village near Tamil Nadu.

The arrested suspects have been identified as: Murugandi Thevar Resident of Ammankovil, PadmaNeri Village, Tamil Nadu. Yosuva Rajendran) Resident of Dombivili West, Mumbai and Kannan Mani Resident of Chembur, Mumbai, they are stated to be in their mid thirties.

During the operation, the police recovered critical evidence, including the getaway car, two pistols with live rounds, machetes, and a portion of the stolen valuables. Officials are assessing the value of the recovered items in coordination with local police.

Police believe the arrested trio played a pivotal role in orchestrating the heist. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend additional suspects involved in the crime.