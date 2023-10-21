Three detained in Karnataka fake voter ID scam

Bengaluru: The City Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru has detained three people for their alleged involvement in fake voter ID scam, sources said on Saturday.

The development has assumed importance after it came to light that one of the accused, identified as Mounesh Kumar, is know to state Minister for Urban Development and Town Planning, Byrathi Suresh who is considered to be a key aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The other two detained persons were identified as Bhagath and Raghavendra.

The police explained that after getting a tip-off about the accused getting Voter ID, Driving License, Aadhaar Card for money, a raid was conducted on MSL Techno Solutions in Kanakanagar, Bengaluru.

Following the raids, the three were taken into custody.

The CCB sleuths had lodged a complaint with the Hebbal police station in this connection.

The sources explained there has been no arrest made in the case so far and the police have seized computers and other gadgets from the office which was raided.

It is alleged that the arrest was not made due to proximity of the accused to the minister.

When asked about this, Siddaramaiah maintained that he did not know about the development.