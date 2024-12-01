  • Menu
Three held for possession, sale of MDMA

Mangaluru: Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged possession and sale of MDMA following raids in Ullal, on Saturday, police said. In the initial operation on November 25, three suspects were apprehended, they said.

Authorities seized 50 grams of MDMA, a car, three mobile phones, and Rs 7.76 lakh in cash. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Ullal police station.

In a follow-up operation, police detained one person from Ullal, who was found with 53 grams of MDMA, Rs 7.76 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, and a car.

The total seizure now stands at 103 grams of MDMA and valuables worth Rs 15.52 lakh, according to the release.

Investigations are underway to trace others linked to the drug network, police said.

