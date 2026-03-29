Three warders suspended after mobile video row inside Bengaluru central jail

Bengaluru: Fresh security concerns have surfaced at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after inmates were found using mobile phones to shoot videos inside the high-security facility, prompting authorities to suspend three prison staff for negligence.

Despite recent strict measures introduced by Alok Kumar to curb illegal activities such as mobile usage and drug movement inside prisons, the latest incident has once again exposed lapses in internal security.

The controversy began after a video recorded by inmates went viral on social media. In the video, prisoners claimed they had access to mobile phones, television and even streaming platforms inside the jail. They also controversially alleged that the DGP himself had provided them with mobile phones, a claim now under investigation.

Following the video going viral, prison authorities launched a search operation. During the inspection of the 9th barrack, officials recovered mobile phones hidden inside the drainage system. “The phones were wrapped in milk packets and concealed in drainage lines. They were retrieved with the help of the inmates,” a senior officer said.

Investigations revealed that three undertrial prisoners—Darshan, Abhishek and Andrews—were behind the video. Police suspect the act was deliberate and aimed at tarnishing the image of senior officials. “The inmates were recently shifted to different barracks as part of administrative measures. Upset over this, they intentionally recorded the video and used the DGP’s name,” sources said.

A case has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara Police Station, and the accused inmates have been shifted to a quarantine cell. Taking serious note of the lapse, the prison department has suspended three warders—Shivanand Karlabatti, Niranjan A. Kamat and Hanumanthappa Hadapad. The action was taken on the orders of DGP Alok Kumar for alleged negligence in duty. Officials have also initiated disciplinary proceedings against the jailer.

“There was clear negligence on the part of staff. Strict action has been taken, and further departmental inquiry is underway,” an official confirmed.

Reacting to the incident, Alok Kumar said, “After a mobile phone was earlier recovered from an inmate, he was shifted to a quarantine cell. As part of security measures, gang members were being separated barrack-wise. Due to dissatisfaction, inmates hid mobile phones in toilet chambers and used them.”

He added, “We have registered a case, suspended the responsible staff and are tightening security, especially in areas where mobile network signals are accessible.”

Authorities have now intensified surveillance and checks within the prison to prevent further such breaches.