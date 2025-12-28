  1. Home
Three youths held for ‘stalking’, ‘harassing’ woman

  • Created On:  28 Dec 2025 8:45 AM IST

Bengaluru: Three youths were arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman here, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on December 24 when the woman was riding her two-wheeler from Jayanagar Metro Station towards BTM Layout, they said.

The accused, include an 18-year-old garage worker and two others aged 19, who work at a chicken shop, police added. A video of the incident was recorded by a commuter and later shared on social media, tagging the Bengaluru Police and seeking action.

In a post on social media platform X, the woman, who identified herself as an actor in her profile, said three unknown men on a two-wheeler began following her, initially on a secluded road with sparse traffic and later continued to tail her even on the main road.

“Their behaviour irritated me a lot and made me feel really unsafe. I tried slowing down my vehicle to check if they would stop, but they continued following me until I reached the Udupi Garden signal,” she said.

She added that after reaching the signal, she noticed the men were still present and immediately clicked a picture of their motorcycle from the front. “When they realised I was taking pictures, they tried to flee and deliberately covered the rear number plate with their leg to prevent it from being captured.

Bengaluru stalking casewoman harassment incidentyouths arrestedJayanagar to BTM Layoutpolice action
