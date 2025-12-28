Three youths held for ‘stalking’, ‘harassing’ woman

Bengaluru: Three youths were arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman here, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on December 24 when the woman was riding her two-wheeler from Jayanagar Metro Station towards BTM Layout, they said.

The accused, include an 18-year-old garage worker and two others aged 19, who work at a chicken shop, police added. A video of the incident was recorded by a commuter and later shared on social media, tagging the Bengaluru Police and seeking action.

In a post on social media platform X, the woman, who identified herself as an actor in her profile, said three unknown men on a two-wheeler began following her, initially on a secluded road with sparse traffic and later continued to tail her even on the main road.

“Their behaviour irritated me a lot and made me feel really unsafe. I tried slowing down my vehicle to check if they would stop, but they continued following me until I reached the Udupi Garden signal,” she said.

She added that after reaching the signal, she noticed the men were still present and immediately clicked a picture of their motorcycle from the front. “When they realised I was taking pictures, they tried to flee and deliberately covered the rear number plate with their leg to prevent it from being captured.