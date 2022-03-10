Tibetans stage protest against China

Mysuru: Various Tibetan organisations staged a protest against China in front of the office of Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday demanding freedom for their motherland.

Addressing the gathering, Tibetan Youth Congress president Tsring Axep said that China was systematically destroying Tibetan culture,

language and religion. Accusing China of banning Tibetan language, he said this would be a great cultural loss for both Tibetans and Asia and India. He said the China government should agree the proposals made by spiritual leader Dalai Lama for the Tibetan problem. He urged China to start dialogue with Tibetans and release Panchen Lama and other political prisoners and respect Tibetan cultural,

social, political, religious feelings of the people.