Tiger found dead in Coffee estate in Kodagu

Madikeri: A male tiger found dead in a coffee estate in Ponnampet taluk in of Kodagu district, on Thursday. The forest department officials confirmed the untimely demise of a tiger in a coffee estate. The tiger showing signs of injuries, is believed to have perished in a confrontation with another tiger, as revealed by authorities .

The exact cause of the tiger's death remains uncertain, The postmortem examination conducted under the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol on Thursday.The tiger had been on a rampage, attacking livestock in the region for the past four to five days, prompting a two-day operation to capture the elusive feline.

"This tiger, is aged , had been causing disturbances by preying on livestock in and around coffee estates," Virajpet DCF Sharana Basappa told. The Concerns about the big cat's incursion into human habitats led to a concerted effort to track and capture it, involving the assistance of elephants and veterinary professionals. Given the tiger's apparent physical ailment, characterized by a noticeable limp, the forest department aimed to conduct a thorough examination and provide necessary treatment. "We decided to take it to the rescue center," stated the official, emphasizing the humane intent behind the operation.

Regrettably, the operation took a tragic turn when forest officials discovered the body of the tiger within the confines of the coffee estate. The exact reason would be known after autopsy report officer said.