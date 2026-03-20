‘Time will decide on reshuffle or power-sharing’

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that time will decide whether there will be a Cabinet reshuffle or a power-sharing arrangement in the state.

It may be noted that Shivakumar is a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post and has previously spoken about a power-sharing pact between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the presence of the party high command.

Speaking to reporters at his Bengaluru residence, the Deputy Chief Minister, when asked whether it would be a Cabinet reshuffle or a power-sharing arrangement, said: “Time will decide.” When questioned about reports of a separate meeting with Priyanka Gandhi, he said: “I am not going to discuss that. I will not say what I discussed with whom. Time will decide.”

When asked about AICC General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal’s statement that the Chief Minister’s post is not vacant, he said: “Yes, he has said the post is not vacant. But he has also said the party and the MLAs will decide.”

When asked who the Congress candidates for the by-elections to two Assembly segments would be, he said: “Over the past two months, I have collected reports from all levels, right from the booth level. Our leaders’ team has visited and given me their opinions. I have spoken with a few people myself. In two or three days, AICC secretaries will be arriving.

“The Chief Minister and I have discussed what needs to be done in the two constituencies. I cannot say this publicly. The party must win, and keeping the party’s interest in mind, the Chief Minister and I will put forward our views. The ‘B’ form will be distributed as per the high command’s decision.”

When asked about demands for a Cabinet reshuffle and consideration of new faces, he said: “What is wrong in aspiring to become a minister? The Chief Minister has said there will be a Cabinet reshuffle, hasn’t he? Knowing that there is a vacancy after he said so, they are trying their luck.”