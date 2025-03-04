Top-Ranked Paddlers to Make Waves at India Paddle Festival in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Some of the world’s best stand-up paddlers, including World No. 2 Christian Andersen and former World Champion Daniel Hasulyo, will compete in the second edition of the India Paddle Festival, set to take place from March 7 to 9 at Sasihithlu Beach in Karnataka.

Returning as India’s premier international SUP event, the festival promises high-intensity competition across multiple race formats, from sprints to long-distance endurance challenges.

Among the highlights is the participation of defending women’s champion and four-time world titleholder Esperanza Barreras from Spain, alongside South Africa’s Chiara Vorster and Korea’s Lim Sujeong. In the men’s division, Spain’s Antonio Morillo and the UK’s Will Keetley will challenge Andersen and Hasulyo for the top spot.

Adding to the excitement, India’s own national champion Sekar Patchai, a 25-time SUP titleholder, will take on the global field, supported by up-and-coming talent Manikandan.

The festival, organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club, with backing from the Incredible India initiative and Karnataka Tourism, is sanctioned by the APP World Tour. With India making strides in water sports—including securing a historic surfing quota for the Asian Games—the event signals the country’s growing presence on the global stage.

With elite competition, live music, and a vibrant cultural showcase, the India Paddle Festival 2025 is set to be a landmark event in the nation’s sporting calendar, said a press release from the organisers.