Live
- T20 World Cup: Inzamam-ul-Haq accuses India of ball tampering against Australia
- Telangana Junior doctor calls of strike, Govt. Releases GO on demands
- District SP Urges Youth to Say No to Drugs and Pave the Way for a Golden Future
- Ticket aspirants present case to top leadership ahead of bypolls for 4 seats in Bihar
- PT Usha advocates for Yoga's inclusion in Asian Games
- Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Centre of Discrimination Against Delhi Government
- 2024 Paris Olympics: “Our goal is to play with heart, skill, and determination,” says Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton
- Harmanpreet to lead 16-man Indian hockey squad at Paris Olympics
- LTIMindtree appoints SN Subrahmanyan as Chairman as Naik steps down
- Paris Olympics: 14-year-old Dhinidhi and Srihari get 'Universality Quota' to represent India in swimming
Just In
Tourists attacked by local drivers at Patlabetta
Hassan: An alarming incident has surfaced involving an alleged assault by local drivers on tourists at Patlabetta, a popular tourist spot in the...
Hassan: An alarming incident has surfaced involving an alleged assault by local drivers on tourists at Patlabetta, a popular tourist spot in the Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan district. On June 23, a group of tourists visiting Patlabetta on motorcycles was reportedly attacked by local jeep and pick-up drivers while returning from their trip.
According to reports, the altercation arose because the tourists chose to travel on their bikes rather than renting jeeps from the local drivers. It is claimed that the drivers confronted the tourists, questioning why they opted for bikes instead of jeeps, leading to a violent assault. Bhuvit Pujari, a tourist from Dakshina Kannada, has lodged a complaint regarding the incident. Following this, an FIR has been registered at the Yasalur police station against four individuals identified as Gagan, Kiran, Nishant, and Madan. The police have initiated an investigation into the case.
The incident has sparked outrage among tourists, who criticize the inadequate management of tourist activities by the authorities, particularly those under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. The lack of oversight and proper regulation has been a point of contention, with calls for better measures to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors to the area.
As the investigation continues, the tourism department and local authorities face increased pressure to address these concerns and implement stricter controls to prevent such incidents in the future.