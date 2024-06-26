Tourists attacked by local drivers at Patlabetta

Hassan: An alarming incident has surfaced involving an alleged assault by local drivers on tourists at Patlabetta, a popular tourist spot in the Sakaleshpur taluk of Hassan district. On June 23, a group of tourists visiting Patlabetta on motorcycles was reportedly attacked by local jeep and pick-up drivers while returning from their trip.

According to reports, the altercation arose because the tourists chose to travel on their bikes rather than renting jeeps from the local drivers. It is claimed that the drivers confronted the tourists, questioning why they opted for bikes instead of jeeps, leading to a violent assault. Bhuvit Pujari, a tourist from Dakshina Kannada, has lodged a complaint regarding the incident. Following this, an FIR has been registered at the Yasalur police station against four individuals identified as Gagan, Kiran, Nishant, and Madan. The police have initiated an investigation into the case.

The incident has sparked outrage among tourists, who criticize the inadequate management of tourist activities by the authorities, particularly those under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department. The lack of oversight and proper regulation has been a point of contention, with calls for better measures to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors to the area.

As the investigation continues, the tourism department and local authorities face increased pressure to address these concerns and implement stricter controls to prevent such incidents in the future.