Toyota launches technical training institute

Bengaluru: In its effort to strengthen the contribution to the country's vision of achieving self-reliance through 'Make in India' and 'Skill India', Toyota India, on Sunday announced two major initiatives. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) held the ground-breaking ceremony of Phase II of Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI).

Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts (TKAP) announced the line-off of its new E-Drive (electrified component) manufacturing line being an integral part of the recently signed MoU with the Karnataka government, towards the realization of 'Net Zero Carbon Society' in its true sense.

Both these Toyota projects were inaugurated by Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy industries.State Minister of Higher Education, IT & BT C N Ashwath Narayan, Magadi MLA Manjunath,senior officials, Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar and Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, K N Prasad, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts were present.

With TTTI, Toyota aims to bridge the skills gap and provide best training in technological advancements to the youth of Karnataka. TTTI is recognized by National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT), Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM), Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) and Directorate General of Training (DGT). The three-year residential training program focuses on holistic development by imparting deeper knowledge in automobiles, enriches their skills as craftsmen and body development by engaging in physical fitness activities (for e.g., sports). To develop their mind and attitude, experiential learning is provided through shramdaan, service in orphanages and underprivileged communities.

To create world-class manpower in advanced technologies and manufacturing, TKM has undertaken a major expansion of TTTI with capacity going up from 200 to 1,200 students (academic batch-wise). This will be a major boost to the existing skill facility in its Bidadi plant with a focus to scale-up students' skill levels on advanced technology, by Toyota expert trainers (globally certified). This initiative reflects of a strong commitment, with focus on inclusivity and gender diversity, to provide greater opportunity to rural and meritorious youths to become industry-ready technicians with right skill sets of global standards and contribute to our country's 'Skill India' vision.

Over the years, TTTI students have also been participating in world-skill contests held annually, winning many highest accolades and medals by competing with global participants.

TKM has trained more than 77,360 employable youths through various skill development initiatives. TKM has collaborated and is engaged in developing one Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in every district of Karnataka (31 districts). Through Toyota Technical Education Program (TTEP), TKM continues to develop trainees in 49 Institutes, across 17 States in India. Further, TKM has tie-ups with Government of Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, New Delhi and Telangana, providing skill enhancement to students and faculty members. Over the years, TKM's skill outreach has expanded on a larger scale, creating world-class skill champions.

On the localization aspect, as a part of the recent MoU of Rs 4,800 crores signed by Toyota Group Companies (with Rs 700 crores invested for TIEI) with the Government of Karnataka, the line-off of TKAP's e-Drive manufacturing facility reflects company's efforts in setting-up local manufacturing ecosystem towards green mobility targets, aligning with our country's national objectives. This facility will not only meet the domestic market requirements, but for the very first time the e-Drive will be exported back to Japan and to other countries on global scale. We believe that with the localization of E-Drive, there will be a higher penetration of electrified mobility including strong hybrid electrified vehicles (SHEV) in the country. E-Drive is an Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) with high-speed motor and is notified under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme.