Traffic congestion has dropped by 15%-40% in Bengaluru: BBMP Chief

Bengaluru: There are a lot of works taken up in the major junctions that have been inspected in the city. According to the preliminary report of the traffic police department, the traffic congestion has dropped by 15% to 40% depending on the density at different times, said Tushar Girinath, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) Chief Commissioner.

Speaking to media persons, after a coordination meeting with various departments regarding traffic management, Girinath said, "In order to control the traffic in the city, various departments are working together to know where there is a problem and where there is a need to work in coordination. Accordingly, the problems are being resolved step by step. Among these, many measures taken at major junctions already reviewed have reduced traffic congestion by 15% to 40% at different times at different junctions. The infrastructure organization has been asked to verify it and give an accurate report."

He said that work is being done by various departments at important junctions of the city such as Hebbal, K R Puram, Gorgunte Palya, Sarakki, Silk Board and other junctions. In most places, 50 percent of the work has been completed. If the remaining 50 percent of the work is completed, the problem of traffic congestion will come under control.

About 3,000 out of 3,750 potholes have been closed and the remaining 750 will be repaired within a week. He said that an inspection of repaired potholes will be conducted. Most of the problem of waterlogging identified at 50 places has been solved and the surface of 54 roads damaged was restored.

The BBMP chief told officials to ensure that no waterlogging takes place on the roads taken up under the Bengaluru Smart City project. If there are any potholes, they should be covered immediately, said Girinath and instructed the chief engineer of Smart City to maintain the footpath properly and clear all construction debris immediately.

Rajneesh Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Administration Department, Administrators Rakesh Singh, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Farvez, Jalmandal Chairman Jayaram, Traffic Police Joint Commissioner Ravikant Gowda, BMTC Director Surya Sen, Corporation Special Commissioners, BMRCL, Important officials of various departments including BMTC, KSRTC, BDA, Railways, Corporation participated in the meeting.