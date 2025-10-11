Transport Minister inaugurates new bus depot near Channagiri

Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurated a new KSRTC bus depot near Ajjihalli in Channagiri taluk, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the local residents. The depot has been constructed on four acres of land at a cost of ₹8 crore. Speaking after the inauguration, the minister said that staff and buses have already been deployed and operations have begun.

District In-charge Minister and Minister for Mines and Geology, Horticulture SS Mallikarjun said that the people of Channagiri have long awaited this facility, and with its opening, their demand has finally been met. He urged the public to make full use of the new depot.

MLA Basavaraj V Shivaganga, who presided over the programme, said that land acquisition issues for the bus depot had been resolved. “We have requested the Transport Minister to sanction a new bus stand, and two acres of land have already been identified for the purpose,” he stated. Minister Ramalinga Reddy assured that official approval for the bus stand will be granted soon.

Similarly, Mayakonda MLA KS Basavantappa also put forth a request for a bus stand in his constituency. Responding positively, the minister said that the government will sanction the construction once suitable land is provided.

On the same day, Minister Reddy visited the Holalkere Training Centre, where he instructed officials to hold discussions with the Department of Skill Development to enhance the centre’s activities and ensure that training facilities benefit more people in the coming days.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Karnataka Biodiversity Board Chairman Shreevadnal Jagadish, District Guarantee Scheme Implementation Committee Chairman Shamanur T. Basavaraj, Ajjihalli Gram Panchayat President Govindaraj, KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha, Davangere Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadhara Swamy, and several other dignitaries.