Travel at a lower price in auto using this new app!

Bengaluru : The Karnataka Transport Department has fixed the fare for Ola and Uber autos to charge passengers a certain amount per km. However, in violation of this rule, Ola and Uber companies are causing trouble to passengers by charging double the fare during the rainy season and one fare during the peak hour. To curb this, two youths have launched the city meter app.

According to the RTO rules, companies that have obtained an aggregator license should charge a minimum of Rs 30 for two km in an auto and Rs 15 for the next km.

However, these aggregator companies have decided to charge double the fare during the rainy season and one fare during the peak hour. To put a stop to this, two youths named Niranjan and Shivu have created a meter app. Auto and cab drivers can install meters and do their duty.

This may put a brake on the theft of aggregator companies. The city meter app collects fares from passengers as per the RTO rules. 6,500 auto drivers in the city have installed this app.

Talking about the meter app, auto driver Shantagouda said, “We have already used Ola, Uber, Rapido and Namma Yatri apps. Although drivers were given incentives earlier, they were also giving discounts to passengers. But now they have suddenly increased the fare. They are taking one to two times the amount. They are paying us less. Now we need an incentive, that is, we have to go for 30 rides per day, even if we are less than one ride, we will not get the incentive.

The meter app is as per the government rules. The drivers get the amount shown on the city meter app. The app owners are not showing us any lures in this. They are not giving incentives. We are getting fares from the meter app. Honesty has a price. We are only getting the amount shown on the meter from the customers,” he said.

Companies that have obtained an aggregator license are required to collect fares from passengers as per RTO rules. But they were trying to charge double the fare.

The RTO, which questioned this, has been put on hold by the court and has not taken any action.

Still, auto and cab drivers on the aggregator app have to pay Rs 50 every day, whether they do duty or not.

Currently, the meter app is not charging any money from drivers. And customers are traveling through this app without paying much.

A young woman who travelled in an auto through the meter app, who spoke about this, said that this app is very good. Now, when I look at it on another app, the auto fare was higher than the cab fare. This meter app is less. This will help us a lot. Uber shows Rs 100 for the place I am going to. But in the city app, it only shows Rs 75.

Aggregator companies that have entered the city, claiming to provide good service to passengers at RTO rates, have started charging double the fare. But it is no lie that this city app is trying to put a brake on this.