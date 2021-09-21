Tuberculosis Diagnosed In 151 Covid-Recovered Individuals In Karnataka

Karnataka:

A month-long tuberculosis survey in

discovered 225 cases of the disease. There are 151

recovered patients and 74 contacts of such patients among the 225 cases. Between August 16 and September 11, the Health and Family Welfare Department performed a one-time house-to-house survey, screening 7,66,137 persons. The largest number of TB cases were reported in

city (44), Ballari (25), Mysuru (14), Chitradurga (13), Kalaburagi (13), and Koppal (13). There were no TB cases reported in Vijayapura, Kolar, or Yadgir.