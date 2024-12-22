Tumakuru dist to eliminate maternal, infant mortality

Tumakuru: In Tumakuru district, 16 maternal deaths and 196 infant deaths have been reported between April and November of this year, prompting the district health department to take proactive measures to address this issue. According to statistics, there have been 19,583 reported childbirth cases from April to November 2024.

District Health Officer Dr. Chandrashekhar emphasized the importance of prioritizing natural childbirth. He stated that cesarean sections should only be performed when natural delivery is deemed impossible. The district administration is committed to providing training for doctors and healthcare workers involved in childbirth to en-hance their skills.

Among the 16 mothers who died, 1 passed away at home, 8 in private hospitals, 3 in government hospitals, and 4 cases occurred en route to medical facilities. Similarly, out of the total 196 infant deaths, 127 occurred in hospitals, while 69 were at home. Between April and November, maternal and infant deaths have been attributed to various health issues, including heart-related conditions, hypertension, excessive bleeding, respiratory complications, premature births, diarrhea, asphyxia, low birth weight, pneumonia, and sepsis.

Speaking on the matter, Health Officer Dr. Chandrashekhar said, “We are taking early measures to raise awareness among pregnant women regarding their health. Nutri-tional supplements, including calcium tablets, are being distributed through An-ganwadi centers. The mortality rate this year has decreased compared to last year. The staff at primary health centers and health department officials are working dili-gently.”

He further noted, “The mortality rate has reduced from 14% last year to around 12% this year. With quality programs initiated by the government, awareness continues to increase each year. We are informing all primary health centers about this issue.” To further improve maternal health, specially designated maternity hospitals have been established in the border taluks of Pavagad and Madhugiri, with dedicated health staff appointed there. Medical examinations are being conducted under the Prime Minister’s Safety Scheme.