Turning Pages, Changing Lives: Retired railway officer builds free library for rural students in Tumakuru

Bengaluru: In an age where digital distractions dominate and education remains a privilege for many, a retired railway station master in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district is quietly revolutionizing learning — one book at a time.

T. Ramachandrappa, a former railway station master from Turuvekere taluk, has transformed the first floor of his home into a haven for rural students — a free public library housing over 20,000 books. What began as a personal effort driven by a passion for books has become a powerful social mission that continues to inspire hundreds of young minds.

The seeds of this initiative were sown long before his retirement. “I started my job at 21 and joined the Railways after clearing the entrance exam,” recalls Ramachandrappa. “Since then, reading has been my constant companion. I always wanted to give others — especially students from rural backgrounds — the access to knowledge that many lack.”

Moved by the plight of underprivileged students who couldn’t afford study materials for exams like JEE, NEET, UPSC, and other competitive tests, Ramachandrappa began collecting books in 2009. Using his pension money, he consistently added titles to the growing collection. What started with a few books in a room gradually grew into a full-fledged library occupying an entire floor of his 2,400 sq. ft. house — now complete with reading areas, a lending system, and even an auditorium.

Realizing the scale of his commitment, his wife Lalitha Ramachandra, a retired college lecturer, joined him in managing the library. Soon, their daughter Sushma Chaitanya and son-in-law Krishna Chaitanya, both educators, came on board too. Together, the family has made it their collective mission to promote reading and provide access to resources that most rural students can only dream of.

The library doesn’t just stop at books. Newspapers from all major publications are available daily. Articles on politics, science, and technology are carefully archived into indexed files for students to browse. Lending policies are flexible — students can borrow books and even call to renew them.

But the real magic lies in the community-building events that the library hosts. On the first Saturday of every month, a special session is held where a speaker introduces and discusses an insightful book. This program has been running for the last ten years without fail.

In addition, ISRO scientists are invited annually to conduct seminars promoting basic science education for high school students and teachers.

Free meals are served at these events, ensuring inclusivity. On Children’s Day (November 14), the library turns into a cultural hub. Also the library has welcomed noted personalities such as Hiremagaluru Kannan, filmmaker P. Sheshadri, K. Shivaram (retired IAS officer and actor), T.N. Seetharam, and many more who have come to encourage reading and learning.

After retiring at the age of 54, Ramachandrappa didn’t stop learning. He earned a Bachelor’s in Library and Information Science and an MA in Journalism, equipping himself with the skills to run the library more effectively.

“Many students who studied here are now well-settled professionals. One of them, Hitesh, became a research scientist. There are many such success stories,” he shares with quiet pride.

T. Ramachandrappa’s story is proof that retirement is not the end, but the beginning of new possibilities.

Through his love for books and dedication to education, he has built not just a library — but a legacy that will empower generations.