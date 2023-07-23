Two boys drowned, died in foundation pit

Kalaburagi: Two boys who were died after they fall into rain water filled foundation pit of the overhead tank being built by L&T Company while playing.

The deceased identified as Abhishek Suresh Kannol (12) and Ajay Bhimashankar Nelogi (12) of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, died. Both slipped and fell while playing on Saturday evening. The dead bodies were found in the pit on Sunday morning, police said.

L&T Company is constructing overhead tanks at 12 places in the city. Even in Dubai Colony, the work has been going on for 6 months and the work was stopped for a few days. A pit of about 15 feet was dug and the column of the tank was placed and the surrounding area was left uncovered. There is no signboard even though it is on the side of the road. Due to continuous rain, the pit was filled and the children who went to play fell into it and died. Locals allege that this is negligence of the company.

The family insisted on giving a written promise of compensation of ₹10 lakh. The bodies of the boys were taken away after the corporation officials gave an assurance.

A case has been registered at Chowk Police Station.