Two held in stone throwing case at MLC's home

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru city police have arrested two in connection with the stone-throwing incident at the residence of Congress MLC Ivan D'Souza. The arrested have been identified as Bharat alias Yakshith (24) and Dinesh Kurthamogeru (20), both hailing from Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district.



Bharat, a driver from Narayan Kodi House in Bolantoor village, has a history of criminal activity with three prior assault cases registered against him. Dinesh, who works in finance collection at Kanyana, is from Kolnadu village and has one previous assault case to his name. The stone-pelting incident occurred shortly after MLC Ivan D'Souza made remarks about a situation akin to the unrest in Bangladesh. According to initial reports, the youth who threw stones were provoked by Ivan’s terrible comments.