Two People Died During An LPG Cylinder Explosion In Udupi

An LPG cylinder exploded in a junk shop in Kaup on Monday morning, ending up by taking away two people's lives. Rajab of Chandranagar has been recognised as one of the two victims. He was said to be a scrap dealer's partner. Another person died, and the police are still trying to figure out who it was.



Hasanabba, a partner in this junk dealing firm, has been recognised as one of the three injured. Near the Mallar Salafi Masjid, there is a scrap business. Three other people sho were present were wounded during the incident. The injured were taken to a neighbouring hospital for treatment.

According to initial reports, an LPG cylinder maintained at the shop as a junk item burst. Other scrap things, such as an old refrigerator, were also housed in the shop, and because the fire spread quickly, all of the objects were gutted. Officials from the fire and emergency services departments said that they were investigating the cause due to which the explosion took place .