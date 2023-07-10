Two portions of NH caves in Delay in erecting retaining wall residents point out

Udupi: A large portion of National Highway 66 has caved in near Santhekatte village, in the outskirts of Udupi city making travel unsafe for a distance of at least a kilometer. Following the cave in the Police have undertaken preventive measures and cordoned off the damaged portion.

The area where the landslide took place is in close proximity to a newly inaugurated residential and commercial apartment. Local residents have expressed concerns about the vibrations felt whenever heavy vehicles traverse the stretch where the NHAI has excavated the road, creating a long trench. It is crucial for authorities to prioritize safety measures along this stretch. District officials have already visited the site.

Udupi SP Akshay M Hakay has confirmed that the main carriageway remains unaffected by the landslide. However, those who typically use the service road on the east side have been advised to seek alternative routes, as walking on the service road is currently hazardous.

Just last Wednesday, another portion of the highway stretch experienced a landslide, resulting in the collapse of the earth. To prevent rainwater seepage and soil erosion, the contractor has placed tarpaulin sheets. The construction of the retaining wall, which was underway, can only resume once the rain subsides. Abdulla Javed Azmi Azmi, the project director of NHAI in Mangaluru, has sought the expertise of civil engineering experts from MIT, Manipal to assess the extent of risk posed to commuters by the affected stretch. He also mentioned his intention to personally visit the location on Tuesday to evaluate the ground situation.

Meanwhile, local residents from the Nayampalli area have reported that their access to Santhekatte town has been cut off due to the landslide incident on Monday. They have demanded that the authorities promptly arrange for the restoration of the service road.