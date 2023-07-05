Two school teachers but nil students 

Chamarajanagara: Many government schools in the state are facing shortage of teachers. A government school without a single student has two teachers in Chamarajanagara district This is the story of Dasanahundi Government Junior Primary School in Yalandur Taluk. Children from class one to fifth can study here. Out of 13 children, 5 have passed the fifth standard and the remaining 8 children are enrolled in private schools.

The parents have accused the head teacher of not teaching properly and failing to provide a supportive environment for the children and have sent the children to other schools. Now another teacher has been transferred to the school and the zero child school has two teachers. In this regard, DDPI Malleshwari responded and said that an investigation will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken, a meeting of the parents will be called immediately and the problem will be resolved and the accused teacher will be transferred elsewhere through deputation.