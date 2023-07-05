  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Two school teachers but nil students

Two school teachers but nil students
x

Two school teachers but nil students 

Highlights

Many government schools in the state are facing shortage of teachers

Chamarajanagara: Many government schools in the state are facing shortage of teachers. A government school without a single student has two teachers in Chamarajanagara district This is the story of Dasanahundi Government Junior Primary School in Yalandur Taluk. Children from class one to fifth can study here. Out of 13 children, 5 have passed the fifth standard and the remaining 8 children are enrolled in private schools.

The parents have accused the head teacher of not teaching properly and failing to provide a supportive environment for the children and have sent the children to other schools. Now another teacher has been transferred to the school and the zero child school has two teachers. In this regard, DDPI Malleshwari responded and said that an investigation will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken, a meeting of the parents will be called immediately and the problem will be resolved and the accused teacher will be transferred elsewhere through deputation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X