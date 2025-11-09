Two wild elephants drown in Harobele reservoir backwaters near Kanakapura

Ramanagara : In a tragic incident, two wild elephants drowned in the backwaters of the Harobele reservoir on the Arkavathi River, located in Kunnur under the Sathnur forest range of Kanakapura taluk.

According to forest officials, the elephants are believed to have ventured into the backwaters while attempting to cross the reservoir. However, they got trapped in the thick layer of aquatic weeds covering the water surface and were unable to move either forward or backward. The animals are said to have struggled for several minutes before succumbing to exhaustion and drowning.

Local villagers, who first spotted the elephants struggling in the water, immediately alerted the Forest Department. By the time forest personnel reached the spot, both elephants had already died. Officials confirmed the deaths after conducting a preliminary inspection of the site.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Ramakrishnappa and Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) along with senior officers visited the scene and supervised the rescue and recovery operations. Efforts are currently underway to lift the carcasses from the backwaters using heavy equipment.

The Harobele reservoir and its surrounding forest area are known to be part of an important elephant corridor connecting Bannerghatta and Cauvery wildlife regions. However, shrinking forest cover and increased human activity around the backwaters have forced elephants to move closer to water bodies, often putting them at risk of accidents.

Officials said that preliminary observations indicate that the elephants may have slipped into deeper water while attempting to cross during the early hours. The thick layer of weeds, which reduces visibility and restricts movement, is suspected to have worsened the situation. A detailed post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.