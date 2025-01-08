Udupi Gears Up for Grand Annual Saptotsava; Australian MP to Attend

Udupi: The historic Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi is set to witness a vibrant seven-day celebration as part of its annual Saptotsava, organised by the Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha, from January 9 to 15.

This year, Australian MP John Mulholland from Victoria will be a special guest at the festival, following an invitation from Paryaya Peethadhipathi Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji. His visit highlights the growing international ties of the Matha, particularly with its branch in Melbourne, which has received notable government support.

The Saptotsava has its roots in the 13th century, when Jagadguru Sri Madhvacharya installed the idol of Lord Krishna in Udupi on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti. Since then, the festival has been an integral part of Udupi’s religious and cultural landscape.

In addition to MP Mulholland’s visit, the event will also feature prominent spiritual leader Sri Pundarika Goswami of the Gaudiya Madhva Matha. Known for his insightful Bhagavata discourses, he has addressed many distinguished personalities, including the Vice President of India.

With devotees from across India and abroad expected to take part, the Saptotsava promises to be a significant occasion celebrating tradition and devotion in this world seat of Madhwa philosophy