Udupi-Kasaragod power line project advances

Udupi: The Udupi-Kasaragod Transmission Limited (UKTL) has reaffirmed its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance in the ongoing 400 kV high-voltage transmission line project linking Udupi and Kasaragod, addressing public concerns while seeking local support for the vital energy initiative. Designed to bolster regional power stability, the company claims that the project adheres strictly to the Electricity Act of 2003 and the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885, ensuring stringent safety protocols.

The transmission line has a mandatory clearance of 5.63 meters horizontally and 7.33 meters vertically away from residential structures. For properties already situated within the transmission corridor, UKTL has pledged fair compensation, with assessments underway to address affected landowners equitably in accordance with government guidelines.

UKTL has called on residents planning new constructions in the project area to consult with the company beforehand to ensure compliance with safety regulations and avoid legal issues. The company also emphasised that farmers can continue cultivating crops such as paddy, papaya, mango, pepper, pineapple, and dragon fruit, provided these activities do not disrupt the transmission infrastructure. This approach aims to balance the region’s agricultural traditions with the demands of modern energy development.

Significant progress has been achieved, with all 101 tower foundations completed in Kerala and 77 of the 177 planned towers erected in Karnataka.

UKTL’s proactive communication seeks to dispel misconceptions, build community trust, and foster collaboration to ensure the project’s timely completion while prioritising the safety and well-being of residents.