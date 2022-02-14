Udupi Peace Committee Has Allowed To Wear Hijab In Non-Uniform Schools

Students studying in schools and institutions in the Udupi taluk who do not have a special uniform mandate or who have previously authorised it will be permitted to wear hijabs, according to a new step in the hijab row in Karnataka. On Sunday, February 13, the decision was reached at a peace meeting held at the taluk office.



MLA Raghupathi Bhat, the meeting's chairman, confirmed the decision in an interview. He stated that the students can proceed to wear the hijab at institutions where they were previously authorised to wear it, reported The News Minute.

This occurs just one day before high schools reopen on Monday, February 14, after the state announced a holiday on February 9 in response to the violent protests. From Monday until February 19, the Udupi district administration has placed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in the areas surrounding all high schools in the district. From 6 a.m. on February 14 to 6 p.m. on February 19, the order will be in effect.

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, stated that a decision on the reopening of Pre-University and Degree colleges will be made after an assessment of the circumstances. He stated that he has requested that Education Ministers submit a report after assessing the circumstances surrounding the reopening of Pre-University and Degree colleges, and that a discussion will be held based on the evaluation and a decision would be made.

On Friday, February 12, the government announced that the hijab-related vacation planned for universities under the Department of Higher Education and institutions under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) had been stretched until February 16.

The Karnataka High Court had previously urged the state government to reopen educational agencies and prohibited all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab, or any religious flag inside the classroom in an interim order awaiting deliberation of all petitions linked to the Hijab row.

Following the resumption of schools, the government released a series of directives to district administrations last week with the goal of keeping peace and ensuring that the High Court ruling is not broken.