Union Minister Prahlad Joshi for Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Rooftop solar installations can significantly benefit households, both financially and environmentally, said MP Captain Brijesh Chowta during a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday. He stressed the need to raise awareness about the subsidies offered under the Prime Minister’s Solar Ghar Yojana, which provides financial support of up to ₹78,000 for systems exceeding 3 kilowatts.

Under the scheme, households can use solar-generated electricity and sell any surplus power to MESCOM. This initiative is expected to encourage the adoption of renewable energy solutions across the district.

Union Minister for Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi will visit Mangaluru on January 2 to inaugurate a workshop on the Solar Ghar Yojana and review its implementation. Residents who have already adopted the scheme will share their feedback during the event.

According to MESCOM Managing Director Jayakumar, Dakshina Kannada has already seen 675 installations under the programme, with 270 dealers enlisted to facilitate equipment sales. An online portal has also been launched for ease of application.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan announced discussions with banks to offer loans for purchasing solar equipment, while local MLAs Dr. Y. Bharath Shetty and Vedavyas Kamath urged for intensified public outreach efforts.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Anand K, Mangaluru Municipal Commissioner C.L. Anand, and other senior officials attended the meeting.