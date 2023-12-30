Unique Journey: Man Rides Handleless Bike from Kalburagi to Bengaluru for Karnataka Rajyotsava

Koppal: In a distinctive display of patriotism and a celebration of Karnataka Rajyotsava, Eranna Kundaragi Math from Ilakal Nagar in Bagalkote District embarked on an extraordinary journey, riding a handleless bike from Kalburagi to Bengaluru. This unique and challenging journey is not only a personal feat but also a campaign to promote love for the state, the country, and the Kannada language.



Eranna Kundaragi, who previously set a record for a handleless bike ride, commenced his latest adventure from the Kalburagi District Administration Bhavan . As part of the 68th Karnataka Rajyotsava, marking 50 years since the state was renamed Karnataka, Eranna aims to cover the 680-kilometer distance from Kalaburagi to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

His route takes him through various towns and cities, creating awareness about state and the Kannada language. The journey began with a warm welcome in Kartagige taluk of Koppal district, where people gathered to appreciate Eranna's commitment to the unique campaign.

Eranna shared, "I had previously undertaken a handleless bike ride and set a record, but this time, I am covering a distance of 680 kilometers. This attempt will be recorded in the Limca Book of Records and Guinness Book of World Records. It's not just about personal achievements; it's about promoting our state and language." The route for this exceptional journey includes stops in Gangavati, Hospet, Hagaribommanahalli, Harpanahalli, Harihara, Honnalli, Shimoga, Bhadravati, Tarikere, Kadur, Arasikere, Tipaturu, Tumkur, culminating at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Eranna Kundaragi's ride serves as a symbol of dedication to Karnataka's rich cultural heritage and linguistic identity, bringing attention to the significance of Karnataka Rajyotsava. As he covers the challenging distance on his handleless bike, Eranna carries the spirit of Kannadigas and the pride of Karnataka, contributing to the celebration of the state's history and achievements.