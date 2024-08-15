Unity and patriotism celebrated ahead of Independence Day

Mangaluru: As part of the lead-up to this year’s Independence Day celebrations, a grand ‘Tiranga Rally’ was organised on August 14 by MP Captain Brijesh Chowta.

The rally began early in the evening, running through an important road in the city. Speaking at a press conference conducted earlier regarding the matter, Capt. Brijesh Chowta emphasised the importance of this initiative in symbolising the unity and integrity of the nation. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed national festivals from being confined to government offices to vibrant public celebrations, thereby encouraging citizens to participate in these events with great enthusiasm.

The rally was attended by prominent local BJP leaders including MLA Vedavyas Kamath. The rally procession also included students on roller skates holding up the National Flag.

Sharing pictures of the rally, Capt. Chowta said on social media platform ‘X’, “Glimpses of our Tiranga Rally held this evening in Mangaluru. New India led by PM Shri Narendra Modi is truly a Bharat with a renewed sense of nationalism.”

Apart from the rally, Capt. Chowta also took part in the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative in which he visited homes of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He posted on X, “With an aim to make homes that have been built with the aid of the PM Awas Yojana a special part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign led by our PM Shri Narendra Modi, visited the home of beneficiary SmtGangannaSubanna Kanada in Savanur village of Kadaba Taluk in SullyaVidhansabha constituency and hoisted our Tricolour there. Jai Hind.”