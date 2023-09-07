UT Khader Fareed surprises the Krishna devotees

Udupi : The Karnataka state legislative Assembly speaker, UT Khader Fareed, visited the Krishna temple at Midnight on Wednesday, had a darshan of Lord Krishna from the Navagriha Kindi, and prayed for the wellbeing of all people. Satyanarayana Bhat, Chief Archak of the Udupi Krishna temple, received the speaker, honoured him with a silk shawl, and presented him with a Prasadam hamper. Prasad Raj Kanchan, the leader of the Indian National Congress, accompanied him.

According to the temple authorities, he is the only MLA across the state who visited Krishna temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Khader knew all the steps to be taken before entering a Hindu temple, despite being a Muslim by religion. “It comes naturally to me, I visit temples wherever or whenever possible, I made it a point to visit Krishna temple today as it is a very auspicious day.

Lord Krishna was born on this day thousands of years ago, we know him as the avatar of Vishnu Bhagavan who arrives on earth every yuga to save Dharma and vanquish Adharma, it is my honour that I got a chance to visit this Hallowed temple which as the idol of Sri Krishna nurtured by Vishwakarma the patriarch of all sculptors, and consecrated by Dwaitha Philosopher Madhwacharya proponent of Dwaitha Philosophy” Khader told Hans India.



Khader like all devotees washed his hands and feet at the Madhwasarovara and sprinkled some water on his face and head before entering the temple like all devout Hindu devotees do. Earlier in the day Khader had come to Mangalore by road from Bengaluru and took part in the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations and drove to Udupi to take part in Huli vesha (Tiger dancers) and other festivities held in Udupi town and came to the temple. Initially he stood in the queue but the temple authorities knowing the pressure on his time ushered him inside with his entourage and honored him in front of the Navagriha Kindi.



Khader told Hans India that most of the time I follow vegetarian diet and do yoga and involve myself in charity which I have imbibed from my long association with the Hindu fraternity.



This special feat of UT Khader comes close on the heels of controversial utterings of minister for Tamil Nadu Udyayanidhi Stalin on Sanatana Dharma. This sharp contrast of two politicians of the neighbouring states makes people of Karnataka proud cutting across the partylines.

