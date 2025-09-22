Vandalism at Ganapati Temple in Belur sparks outrage

Hassan: A case of temple desecration was reported in Belur town of Hassan district, where miscreants placed a garland of slippers on the idol of Lord Ganapati. The incident occurred at the Sri Vidya Ganapati temple located within the Belur Town Municipal premises.

According to police, the culprits forced open the temple gate late in the night and insulted the deity by placing the slipper garland. The act came to light in the morning when devotees and local traders, who gather daily for the routine puja, arrived at the shrine.