  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Vandalism at Ganapati Temple in Belur sparks outrage

Vandalism at Ganapati Temple in Belur sparks outrage
x
Highlights

Hassan: A case of temple desecration was reported in Belur town of Hassan district, where miscreants placed a garland of slippers on the idol of Lord...

Hassan: A case of temple desecration was reported in Belur town of Hassan district, where miscreants placed a garland of slippers on the idol of Lord Ganapati. The incident occurred at the Sri Vidya Ganapati temple located within the Belur Town Municipal premises.

According to police, the culprits forced open the temple gate late in the night and insulted the deity by placing the slipper garland. The act came to light in the morning when devotees and local traders, who gather daily for the routine puja, arrived at the shrine.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick