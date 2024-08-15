  • Menu
Varsity hosts free eye care camp in Hakki Pikki village

Varsity hosts free eye care camp in Hakki Pikki village
Bengaluru: Alliance University and the Alliance Alumni Association, in collaboration with Shradha Eyecare Trust, organized an Eye Care Camp in Hakki Pikki Village as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The camp provided essential eye care services to residents with limited access to healthcare. It addressed the need for eye care in the community and enhanced the villagers’ quality of life through the distribution of spectacles, immediate treatments, and educational sessions on eye health.

Over 95 villagers participated, including children, adults, and the elderly. The event was managed by a team of ten doctors, healthcare professionals, Alliance University CSR members, Alliance Alumni Association staff, NSS volunteers, and students. Notable attendees included Sai Prakash of the Erin Foundation, Dr. Prakya of the Shradha Eyecare Trust, and other community leaders. Santosh Kawari, Head of IT at Alliance University, emphasized the importance of eye care. Tony Francis, President of the Alliance Alumni Association, announced plans for future development programs in Hakki Pikki Village.”

