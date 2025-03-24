Vedavyasa Kamath Slams Speaker UT Khadar for Suspending 18 BJP MLAs

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath has lashed out at Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khadar for suspending 18 BJP legislators for six months, accusing him of acting under the influence of the ruling party. Kamath criticised the Speaker’s decision, terming it “a dangerous blow to democracy” and urging him to withdraw the suspension order immediately.

In a letter to the Speaker, Kamath expressed dismay over the development, calling it a “black mark” on Karnataka’s rich parliamentary traditions. “The Vidhan Soudha, a symbol of democratic values, has now witnessed an unfortunate incident where the Speaker, from our Tulu region, has tarnished its esteemed legacy,” he wrote.

Kamath argued that questioning government policies, demanding investigations, and voicing concerns in the Assembly are the legitimate rights of the opposition. “By suspending 18 MLAs, who are the voices of their respective constituencies, the Speaker has undermined the principles of democracy,” Kamath said.

Recalling past incidents, Kamath reminded UT Khadar of his own experiences as Deputy Leader of the Opposition when the Assembly witnessed disruptions of greater magnitude, yet previous Speakers managed such situations with composure and fairness. Kamath warned that setting such a precedent could harm the spirit of parliamentary democracy and called upon UT Khadar to revoke the suspension immediately to uphold the sanctity of the Speaker’s chair.