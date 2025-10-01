Veteran tiger dance leader honoured

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy on Monday conferred its Chavadi Tamman honour on Bajilakere Kamalaksha, a senior Hulivesha (tiger dance) artiste and organiser from Tulunadu.

The felicitation was organised by the Academy in association with the Government Higher Primary School, Mannagudda. Accepting the honour, Kamalaksha recalled his family’s traditional involvement in tiger dance since his father’s time. “In earlier days, the performance was less expensive, but now the costs have increased considerably,” he said.

Rejecting notions of mystical powers associated with performers, he asserted that no divine or supernatural forces descend on tiger dancers.Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Kamalaksha said the Chavadi Tamman honour had brought him immense joy. Academy president Taranath Gatti Kapikad, who presided over the function, said the recognition was a tribute not only to Kamalaksha’s contribution but also to the cultural significance of Hulivesha in Tulunadu’s folk traditions.

Social worker M.G. Hegde, in his congratulatory address, described Tulunadu as unmatched in its rich multicultural heritage. He noted that Kamalaksha had played a pivotal role in popularising tiger dance at national and international levels and had also worked tirelessly to promote kabaddi.

The felicitation was carried out by H.M.S. leader and Mannagudda School Alumni Association president Suresh Chandra Shetty. Karnataka Geru Development Corporation chairperson Mamatha D.S. Gatti and Dakshina Kannada District Badminton Association president Santosh Shetty also spoke on the occasion. Former Tulu Academy president A.C. Bhandari, Barke Friends founder-president Yajnesh Barke, Academy member Udyavara Nagesh Kumar, and others were present.