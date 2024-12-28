Vickypedia, Amit Chitte join hands with police on cyber scams

Bengaluru: The song ‘Nanu Nandini’, composed by social media influencers Vickypedia and Amit Chitte about employees of an IT company in Bangalore, was famous all over the country. However, now the same Vickypedia and his friend Amit Chitte have joined hands with the police to raise awareness about cyber scams.

The song ‘Nanu Nandini’ was popular through social media all over the country, includ-ing Bangalore, and was composed by social media influencers Vickypedia and Amit Chitte from Bangalore. This song became famous all over the country and brought Vicky a big name. The number of his Instagram followers also increased. However, now the same Vicky and Amit Chitte have been caught by the police for scamming in their recent awareness video.

How do these scammers fool you? For what purpose do they call you and steal your money? They have created awareness by showing this. They have done this them-selves with the help of the police. The police department has created a video using these two to create awareness about preventing cyber scams and shared it on social media.

In this awareness video, cyber scammers who call in the name of a bank tell you that your account is frozen, your ATM card is blocked and you need to update your KYC in-formation, they send an OTP to your mobile and steal all the money in your account. In another way, they say that they are the police or the judge and get your bank account de-tails and cheat you.

They send you job offers, bank jobs, couriers, gifts, download apps, work from home, etc. and steal your bank account. Be careful of such people. If you are a victim of cybercrime, immediately call the cybercrime helpline 1930 and file a complaint, they have created awareness through a video.

Police from Baiyappanahalli Police Station and CEN Police Station in Bengaluru’s East Zone have also participated in the awareness video.