Video uploaded in Russia, other countries, says minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar who is one of the six ministers to approach a city civil court seeking injunction to media from publishing "defamatory" content against ministers, said on Saturday that there was a conspiracy by political opponents to malign the government.

"We have approached the court to prevent this hit-and-run smear campaign. This kinds of hit jobs tarnish the image of individuals and destroy the goodwill gained by political leader from years of good work. It is necessary to put an end to this diabolical plot. Government is also thinking of bringing a law to check this mischief."

The ministers' move comes days after Ramesh Jarkiholi was forced to resign as water resources minister after being accused of demanding sexual favours from an unidentified woman in exchange for a job.

"It is not confined to only politicians. Celebrities from various walks of life are subjected to this kind of conspiracy. Both mainstream media and social media platforms are being misused to broadcast misinformation and fake news.

If there is truth in allegations, no one can be protected. Culprits must be punished. No one is above law. But smear campaign to tarnish the image and goodwill is not acceptable.

Those who feel they are victimised can go to court and seek justice. But there is a new trend to indulge in hit-and-run allegations. This is unethical, immoral and illegal," Sudhakar added.

Referring to the Jarkiholi episode, the minister claimed that the videos were uploaded in Russia and other countries. Does it not sound weird? There seems to be a deliberate plan behind this.

It is quite natural for those in public life to be cautious about their image and goodwill. Any defamatory content must be checked for its veracity. If found true I have no objection to broadcast it 24 hours."