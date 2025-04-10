Vidhana Soudha to be thrown open to public for a fee

Bengaluru: The Vidhana Soudha, the powerhouse of the state, used to be easy entry for politicians, officials and influential people. But from now on, Vidhana Soudha will become a tourist destination. The Tourism Department has made such a proposal. Through this, it has been decided to start a ‘guided tour’ from 8 am to 6 pm on public holidays. It has been decided to fix a fee for tourists and the public who come to see the Vidhana Soudha.

The tourists who come to see the Vidhana Soudha will be divided into teams of 30 each, and the Tourism Department will mandatorily appoint tourist officers to supervise each team.

The number and details of tourists who come for each viewing have been instructed to submit the number and details of tourists coming for each viewing to the Vidhana Soudha security department on the respective day. Tourists can also get tickets online to allow for the Guided Tour.

Tourists who come to see the Vidhana Soudha have to follow the rules. Entry will be allowed after checking the official identity card of the tourists. It has been advised to be careful not to cause any damage to the Vidhana Soudha building, gardens and statues. The Public Works Department has been instructed to take action to install necessary notice boards in this regard.

There is a guided tour system in the Parliament building and Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Through this, tourists are being attracted. Now, the Tourism Department has decided to arrange a guided tour system to explain the heritage, history and importance of the building of Vidhana Soudha. However, the fee to be charged for tourists has not been decided yet.

The public also visits Vidhana Soudha every day. But will they be considered tourists? It has aroused curiosity. Through this, the public who come for various work purposes will also have to pay a fee and one has

to wait and see.