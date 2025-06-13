Village youth restore 14th century Venugopalaswamy Temple

Chamarajnagar: More than 50 youths of the village have given a new look to the Sri Venugopalaswamy temple in Haradanahalli village of the taluk, which has a historical background and dates back to the 14th century. The youth of the village, who have formed an association named Sri Vinayaka Bhakta Mandali, have taken up the task of renovating the temple under the association.

Despite repeated requests to the concerned departments, including the Archaeological Department, to renovate the dilapidated temple, it was of no use. Therefore, the youths came together and took up the task.

As the temple belongs to Muzrai Department, it falls under C Grade category and there are no funds provided from the government for its maintenance. So Madusudhan HN, police constable and a team of kids along with the help of the elders from the village have rejuvenated and protected the Venugopal Swamy temple which is more than 700 years old and has its own history. ‘The entire temple is built of stones. Many religious programs were held in the temple, which attracts attention with its attractive art and architecture. As days passed, the temple started to fall into disrepair. Tall plants grew in the premises and became the abode of lizards, snakes and scorpions. The Muzrai and the Archaeological Department did not take up the cleanliness work. That is why we took up the renovation five years ago,’ said one of the board members.

‘The tuition programme took shape when Madhusudhan and a group of youngsters decided to restore an ancient temple and its kalyani (stepped tank) in their village.

As the villagers supported their efforts, they took the initiative a step further and started free tuition classes to support students from government schools. We started keeping Ganesha idol in 2012 for Ganesh Chaturti, from that moment I decided to conduct classes for these kids. As i was into NCC and NSS, I always had the urge to serve public’, says Madusudhan.

Special Puja

Special Pujas are held for Sankranti, Ugadi and Gokulashtami. There is a procedure to build a cradle on Vaikuntha Ekadashi and keep the festival idol from 6 am to 6 pm. It has been 9 years since our youth wing board came into existence. Every year we install Ganapati here. We organize pujas and programs,’ he said. So far Rs 22 lakhs have been spent on the renovation of the temple. This has been financially supported by villagers and people from all communities. He says that many more development works need to be done.

Since the temple premises are now clean, children are given free homework in the hall. Interested teachers and children come.

‘Donors are providing tiles for the temple, stones for the floor, cement, etc. The renovation work is also being done with the help of their finances and the villagers. The government has removed the cement laid last year for a year. Therefore, whenever we get time, we get small works done by the board,’ he said.

‘The youth used to do Shramadaan for two hours from 6 in the morning. We used to work with them. As a result, the temple is beautiful today. Such work should be done in all villages,’ says Mahadev of the village. ‘There are many people in our team, including teachers, police officer, and self-employed people. Everyone takes responsibility and works,’ said teacher R Chandru.

Location details of temple

The temple is located 6 km from the district headquarters. It is located near Haradanahalli on the Satyamangala Road. The sanctum sanctorum, Sukhanasi pillars and the installed walls, octagonal corners are attractive.

There is a beautiful art painting of Lord Venkatesha inside. The wooden door of Sukhanasi has the name of Chikkadevaraja Wodeyar. The temple was expanded during his time. It is built with materials brought from Shaiva temples. The idol in the sanctum sanctorum is in the Hoysala style.

It is said that a treasure was found in the area four years ago when Muslims were digging behind the temple. Since then, the Muzrai department has instructed that wedding programmes should not be held in this temple, according to the villagers.

Dakshinabhimukha Anjaneya:

There is a rare south-facing Abhaya Anjaneya temple outside the temple. More than 100 devotees come every Thursday and Saturday. Also, more devotees and tourists also visit on special puja days.