Visiting Chamarajanagar causes loss of power is pure superstition: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed long-standing beliefs that visiting Chamarajanagar leads to a loss of political power, calling it a baseless superstition. He reiterated that his government is committed to delivering the promises made to the people over its five-year term.

Speaking to reporters at the Chamarajanagar helipad, the Chief Minister said, “I do not believe in superstitions or blind beliefs. I visit all districts equally, including Chamarajanagar. The idea that one loses power by coming here is nothing but a myth. I am here to break that superstition. My position is secure now and will remain secure in the future.”

Responding to a question on former MP D.K. Suresh’s statement about D.K. Shivakumar becoming Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah refused to comment, saying such remarks do not warrant a reaction. He said the Congress government has a clear five-year mandate and is sincerely implementing its election promises. “The idea of a ‘November Revolution’ was created by the media. The people will ensure that the Congress returns to power again in 2028,” he added.

On Cabinet Reshuffle: Decision Lies With Party High Command

Addressing ongoing discussions about leadership changes, the Chief Minister said the debate was unnecessary. “I only mentioned that a cabinet reshuffle may take place after two and a half years. The issue of a change in Chief Minister arose only after that. The decision will be taken by the party’s senior leadership,” he said.

There are currently 34 cabinet berths, of which two are vacant, and these will be filled during the reshuffle, he added.

Asked whether the 2028 elections would be fought under his leadership, Siddaramaiah said the decision will be made at the appropriate time. “As long as people expect it from me, I will continue to present the state budget,” he stated.

Commenting on the recent Bengaluru bank heist, the Chief Minister said the police have obtained vital clues. “The vehicle used in the crime has been traced, and the culprits will be arrested soon,” he assured.

When asked about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said he had briefed the PM on the heavy rain damage in Karnataka and sought financial relief.

He also discussed the issues of sugarcane farmers and the outcome of talks held with farmers and factory owners.

“The stakeholders have agreed to pay Rs 3,300 per tonne for sugarcane, excluding cutting and transportation costs, for produce with an 11.25% recovery rate,” the Chief Minister said.