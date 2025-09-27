  • Menu
VST passes GST reduction benefits on to customers

VST passes GST reduction benefits on to customers
Bengaluru: In response to recent tax reforms by the Government of India, VST Tillers Tractors, one of India’s leading farm equipment manufacturers, announced that it has passed on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction directly to its customers.

The GST rate on agricultural machinery has been reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, and VST has promptly transferred this benefit to its customers. By adjusting prices in line with the revised GST rates, VST ensures that farmers directly benefit from the government’s fiscal policies, fostering greater trust and loyalty.

Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST Tillers Tractors Ltd., said, “VST has always been at the forefront of the Make in India movement. As a pioneer in the development of Power Tillers and Compact Tractors in India, we have consistently brought world-class, affordable, and efficient farm equipment to Indian farmers.

