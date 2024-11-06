Want to be a lineman? Demonstrate your pole climbing skills!

Puttur: The MLA of Puttur Ashok Kumar Rai has found himself in yet another reason for public ire against him. He has courted criticism for his enthusiasm in organising a ‘pole climbing skills’ for the youth who seek employment in the MESCOM as electrical linemen. Along with the MLA, even the top officials of MESCOM have also been targeted by the critics in the town.

In a unique move, Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai has set up an intensive training program for youth aiming to become electric linemen for Mangaluru Electric Supply Company (MESCOM). However, critics are questioning the necessity of such training when modern equipment like collapsable ladders are available. The training camp, held at Kombettu Taluk Grounds from November 4 to 6, has drawn significant attention. Out of 350 registered candidates, 212 participated on the first day. MESCOM staff are conducting the sessions with rigorous safety measures in place, including special mats around poles to prevent injuries in case of falls.

The camp’s main highlight is pole climbing, a skill required to qualify for the lineman job. Candidates must climb an 8-metre pole, followed by a 100-metre sprint. The program also features other physical challenges like skipping, shot put, and an 800-metre run to ensure candidates meet MESCOM’s physical standards. All these are not in the protocol for employment in the MESCOM or any other ESCOMs in the state an official told Hans India on terms of anonymity.

“Empowering youth with employment opportunities is our mission,” said MLA Ashok Kumar Rai. “By partnering with MESCOM, our Trust aims to give local candidates a competitive edge in securing these jobs.” Padmavathi, Managing Director of MESCOM, added, “This training will help candidates perform better in the selection process.”

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the initiative, critics have raised concerns. A local rights activist remarked, “Every ESCOM provides collapsible ladders and vehicles for linemen, making pole climbing an outdated requirement. Why put these candidates through strenuous and seemingly unnecessary tests?” The activist claims that MESCOM officials avoided answering these questions directly.

This isn’t the first time MLA Rai has faced backlash. In October, he drew criticism from animal rights groups for organising Kambala, traditional buffalo races, in Bengaluru, far from the sport’s cultural roots in the coastal region. Whether viewed as a forward-thinking employment drive or a redundant exercise, the lineman training program has certainly sparked a lively debate in Puttur.