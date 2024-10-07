Waqf property belongs to no one: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan challenges MLA Yatnal not to spread misinformation

Vijayapura : Waqf Board property does not belong to anyone, Mr. Yatnal. It is a donation given by philanthropists for the community's benefit, said Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Speaking at a Waqf Adalat in Vijayapura on Monday, he said that Waqf properties were not acquired from the government; rather, government institutions have encroached on Waqf properties. Except for cemeteries, the government has not allocated land to the Waqf Board. The BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal must not create misconceptions among the public.

Zameer Ahmed Khan in his direct attack on Yatnal, who had earlier claimed that the minister concerned was attempting to claim land in Vijayapura that belonged to others. "Waqf property does not belong to your father or mine. It is a divine gift given by donors for the benefit of the community".

He also mentioned that plans are being made to clear encroachments on Waqf property and use them for educational and healthcare purposes. Waqf Adalats are being organized in every district for this purpose. In Vijayapura, 338 applications were received, covering issues such as 17 cases of encroachment, 81 cases of land ownership, 77 related to cemeteries, 25 related to surveys, and other matters. These issues will be addressed in an officers' meeting on Tuesday.



Zameer Ahmed also emphasized that significant Waqf property in the district has been encroached upon, and steps are being taken to remove such encroachments. Protecting Waqf property is a responsibility that belongs to all of them, he added.



Notable attendees at the event included Maulana Tanveer Hashmi, Waqf Board Chairman Anwar Basha, MLAs Nadagouda, Ashok Mangoli, Vitthal Kataka Donda, Council Member Abdul Jabbar, District Waqf Advisory Committee Chairman Kausar Niyaz, and leader Hameed Mushri, among others.

