Waqf row: Notices were not withdrawn out of fear of BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Hubballi (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday maintained that the state government’s decision a few days ago to withdraw notices issued to farmers by the Waqf Board, claiming ownership of their lands, was not taken out of fear of the BJP organising statewide protests.

He also added that it was not a new issue and the BJP during its rule in the state had issued notices in 216 cases.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Monday, he stated, “Regarding the Waqf matter, even after we clarified that the notices have been withdrawn, the BJP is carrying out politics. It is not because of the BJP’s protest that the notices to farmers were withdrawn. As soon as we came to know about the issue, we decided to withdraw notices.”

Siddaramaiah added, “The BJP during its rule in the state had issued notices in 216 cases. Why did they issue notices? The Waqf notices were issued during the tenure of former CMs B.S. Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.”

CM Siddaramaiah further stated that BJP leaders don’t fight on issues, they make false allegations and carry out protests for political reasons.

“Where is the issue regarding the Waqf row? Former CM Basavaraj Bommai earlier stated that every inch of encroached Waqf property will be taken back and why is he talking differently now? It is only for political reasons that Bommai has taken a U-turn.

“The BJP is fighting to get political mileage and people have understood this. The Waqf property issue is not a recent one. The notices were issued to farmers during their (BJP) tenure as well and successive governments have issued notices,” CM Siddaramaiah reiterated.

“I have clearly stated after meeting with Ministers H.K. Patil and Krishna Byre Gowda that the notices issued by the Waqf board should be withdrawn. The directions were also issued to cancel the changes made in the land records,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“Not for any reason should the farmers be displaced, no matter whether they belong to Hindu, Muslim or Christian faiths,” CM Siddaramaiah asserted.

Talking about former BJP MP Pratap Simha’s statement that CM Siddaramaiah has become a Muslim except for sunnat (circumcision), he stated, “Pratap Simha is a communal person. He doesn’t have any respect for the Constitution and democracy. He is trying to survive in politics by pursuing divisive agenda and taking votes.”

When asked about criticisms on zero development, CM Siddaramaiah stated, “We are indeed discussing development and aren’t guarantees development policies? During my previous term as CM, we had given 165 promises. Among them, 158 of them are fulfilled. Is it not development?”

“Of Rs 3.71 lakh crore from the state budget, Rs 52,000 crore is spent on the guarantees and Rs 60,000 crore is spent on development programmes. This money is spent on irrigation, PWD, rural development, for building roads, constructing bridges. Are these not development? What else do you mean by development?” CM Siddaramaiah questioned.