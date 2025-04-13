'We will ensure justice': Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar on opposition to caste census report

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday that the Congress government in the state will ensure justice for the Lingayat community.

"The caste census report has reached me this noon. I will study the report and we will discuss the matter in the Cabinet meeting," Shivakumar added.

When asked about opposition from the Veerashaiva Mahasabha and seers of the community, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "If they are taking steps to protect their communities we won't have any opposition for their actions."

"In a democratic system it is the right of everyone to protect their interests. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the representatives of people will also be given opportunity to discuss the matter in the state Assembly," Shivakumar added.

What more transparency is required, he asked.

When asked about Vokkaliga community rallying behind him in the state Assembly and the community seers opposing the caste census report, Shivakumar said that he knows about it.

"Now, I am the state Congress President. It is my duty to ensure justice for all."

When asked on the projected population of Vokkaligas as just above 60 lakh and showing it as in sixth position, Shivakumar said that he is the State Congress President and he doesn't know about these figures.

"I have not seen the report yet. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked us to go through the report. The matter needs to be discussed in the Cabinet meeting. No one will take decision over the caste census report in haste," he assured.

"Few are engaged in issuing political statements over the caste census report. The government will take everyone into confidence and ensure justice to all," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP MLA C. N. Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday that the BJP is not opposed to the conducting of the caste census.

However, the caste census report submitted to the state government is not scientific, he added.

The things have to be done properly, Shivakumar said.

"We can't say that caste census can't be done. The caste census was conducted in 2011 and it is not complete and done as per whims and fancies. It is clear. The issue is brought up now to divert the attention from the complete failure of the Congress-led government in the state," he added.

Commenting on the criticism by the BJP in Karnataka, State Social Welfare Minister H. C. Mahadevappa said, "What more can be expected from the BJP? When Mandal Commission came up, they went over the country with kamandal Yatra flaring up communal sentiments. The BJP is not committed to social justice."

The caste census report was submitted to the state Cabinet on Friday, and the state government is convening a special Cabinet meeting on April 17 to decide on the report's recommendations.

However, no official statement has been issued to the media regarding the report's contents.

Nonetheless, details presented in the Cabinet meeting have surfaced in the public domain.

The controversial caste census report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission to the Congress-led government in Karnataka has pegged the Muslim population in the state at 18.08 per cent and recommends eight per cent reservation for the community, sources confirmed on Sunday.

The findings of the report are expected to trigger a major debate and controversy in the state and could significantly impact the political landscape.