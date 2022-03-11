We will repeat Punjab victory in Karnatka: AAP

BENGALURU: After resounding victory in Punjab Assembly elections, the Karnataka unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday vowed to repeat the success in the State elections in 2023. State AAP president Prithvi Reddy expressed the hope that the party led by Arvind Kejriwal will become a force to reckon with in the country.

Speaking to media persons on the Punjab election outcome, Prithvi Reddy said that the Kejriwal government's clean and transparent administration in Delhi helped the party win a landslide victory in Punjab. "Karnataka is also looking forward to seeing the AAP in the saddle and the party's strength would be evident in the next BBMP and Assembly elections. The AAP is the only party in the world that is paving the path for right development and has slogans to inspire the people. Prithvi Reddy said that now no one could stop its growth.

"There were two old and corrupt parties - the BJP and the Congress - that were the only choice of the people of the country. But now, with the Aam Aadmi Party in power in two States, a new era in the politics of the country has begun," he said.

"The AAP has shown that it can win elections without using caste and religious sentiments of the people. The country is proud to see AAP come to power to protect the interests of the common man and sweep out the parties that are protecting the interests of the rich."

AAP activists celebrated the victory of the party in Punjab across Karnataka. Hundreds of activists shared sweets and cheered at the Jain Bhavan in Bengaluru.