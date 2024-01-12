We will visit Ayodhya after 22 January and offer puja: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Shimoga: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will visit Ayodhya after January 22 and offer puja.

Speaking to the media at Shimoga Airport on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah said, BJP is going to do politics by building Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. We are against BJP's use of God politically, not against Ramachandra. He said he will visit Ayodhya after 22nd January. Our workers also go to the temple and worship in the entire state. He said that we are against the politics of the BJP using God.

The chief minister refused to answer media persons who asked questions about the position of three DCMs saying that he would not discuss the matter.

The Chief Ministers who responded to former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy's criticism that someone's money, they are celebrating about guarantee schemes, CM said, Kumaraswamy means lies, lies mean Kumaraswamy. I will not reply to his criticism.

Reacting to the criticism of the opposition leaders about the guarantee schemes, he said that these schemes were too much for the opposition to swallow as they had not given any guarantees during their government.