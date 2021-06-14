Weather Update: IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rains in Karnataka

Weather Update in Karnataka: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast that moderate to heavy spells of rain with gusty winds will occur in Bengaluru and a few other parts of Karnataka.



A statement released by the IMD on Sunday said, "Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with moderate to heavy spells of rain and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to affect districts in the next few hours." This was issued to the Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Haveri, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Davanagere, Ballari, Bengaluru (Urban), Bengaluru (Rural), Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Chitradurga.

A statewide forecast also said that rain was very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka, and at many places over north interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka, it added. Further, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over the state.

The IMD noted that the southwest monsoon is active over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. According to the reports, two stations in coastal Karnataka and three stations in the south interior recorded very heavy rainfall.

According to an extended forecast issued by the IMD, an orange alert (very heavy rainfall) has been put in place for coastal and Malnad districts for June 14-17 and June 14-16, respectively. Several districts in north Karnataka like Vijayapura, Haveri, Gadag, Belagavi, and Bagalkot have been put on yellow alert (heavy rainfall) for the next three days.