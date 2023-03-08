Weaving units not getting subsidy under BJP rule

Doddaballapura: When Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister, weavers were given various facilities. But after the BJP came to power,weavers' group insurance scheme, scholarship and housing schemes were stopped. alleged State Weavers' Agitation Committee President BG Hemantaraju. He was speaking at the 4th Organisational Conference of weavers organised by the Weaver agitation Committee on Tuesday here. He said the government has not released Rs 200 crore subsidy to power companies. Also, new units of weavers are not getting subsidy facility. Even 50% subsidy for technology upgradation is not being paid properly. He said that electricity subsidy is being given in one hand and expensive tax is being charged on electricity bills on the other hand. Realizing the plight of the weavers, the Weavers agitation Committee was established in 2001 to provide various government facilities to the weavers and to safeguard the interests of the weavers. He said that electricity subsidy is result of the struggle of the Committee. On the occasion, the senior weavers involved in the weaving profession were felicitated.

Divyagnananandgiri Swamiji of Pushpandaja Ashram, leaders of weavers HK Govindappa, Amarnath, G. Lakshmipathy and others were present. The convention has resolved to urge the state government to implement promise of free electricity up to 5 HP to weavers as announced in the budget should be implemented immediately.

Other demands include: Weavers should be ordered to be included in the list of unorganized workers. Group houses should be constructed for homeless workers engaged in weaving industry. Power loom park and textile product market complex should be constructed. Weaver Community Hall should be constructed. Power sector should not be privatized. Government has to buy sarees produced by weavers twice a year.

One thousand crore should be allocated in the annual budget for weavers welfare schemes. Harassment by Pollution Control Board and local bodies for paint factories should stop. Expensive tax on electricity used for weaving industry should be abolished. Handloom Reservation Act should be repealed.