Why Even Toddlers Are Suffering from Constipation—Experts Raise Concern

Bengaluru: Once considered a problem primarily affecting older adults, constipation is now increasingly being observed among young children—even as young as two years old, doctors in Bengaluru report.

According to Dr. Ashok MV, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist at Vasavi Hospitals, poor dietary habits and a lack of physical activity are among the leading causes of this growing issue.

"Unhealthy eating patterns, including excessive consumption of junk food, bread, biscuits, and rusks, have made constipation a frequent concern among kids. Additionally, many children are not eating enough fibre-rich foods like vegetables and fruits, nor are they drinking adequate fluids. This imbalance in diet is a key reason for the increasing prevalence of paediatric constipation," Dr. Ashok said.

While constipation is not typically linked to seasonal changes, doctors note that cases tend to rise during the summer due to dehydration. In addition, lifestyle changes, such as increased screen time and decreased physical activity, have worsened the situation.

"Children are spending more time indoors, sitting for long hours, and engaging with mobile screens or television instead of playing outside. This sedentary behaviour significantly increases the risk of constipation," Dr. Ashok explained.

Excessive consumption of dairy products, particularly milk, can also contribute to digestive issues in children. Many young patients experience symptoms such as stomach pain, loss of appetite, abdominal discomfort, hard stools, and irregular bowel movements—sometimes occurring only once in three to four days.

Doctors stress that early intervention through dietary changes and lifestyle modifications can help prevent constipation from becoming a chronic issue.

"Parents must monitor their child’s diet as the first step in addressing constipation. Including more fibre-rich foods, encouraging sufficient water intake, and ensuring regular physical activity are crucial. If these changes do not yield results, consulting a paediatrician is necessary to determine whether medical intervention is needed," Dr. Ashok advised.

Mild cases of constipation can often be managed with stool softeners and dietary counselling, he added. However, if symptoms persist despite lifestyle changes, a medical evaluation may be required.

Chronic constipation, which does not improve with dietary adjustments, could signal underlying health conditions such as gastrointestinal issues, urinary infections, or even hypothyroidism.

"Frequent constipation can impact a child's overall growth, cause recurrent stomach pain, and interfere with daily activities. Since younger children may not always express their discomfort, parents should be vigilant about long-term digestive issues. If a child is struggling with persistent constipation, doctors may recommend further evaluation," Dr. Ashok cautioned.

Regular potty training is another essential factor in preventing constipation.

"Parents should encourage children to use the toilet at a fixed time every day to establish a healthy routine. Ignoring constipation can lead to long-term complications, but with timely intervention, it can be effectively managed," he added.

As cases of paediatric constipation continue to rise, doctors urge parents to pay close attention to their child’s eating habits and ensure they lead an active lifestyle—simple measures that can prevent a common yet often-overlooked health concern.